I Am In Love With My Maid

Question: I am a 44-year-old happily married guy, and we have a son too. Even though I love my wife but I am in love with my house maid for the past four years. She’s 50 years old, and lives with us in our house. She has not shown any interest whenever I have tried to approach her. I have secretly clicked her photographs and mastцrbаte just by looking at them. Is this normal? If not, what should I do? Please suggest. –By Anonymous