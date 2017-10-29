A Money Launderer Has Fled The Country With US$10 Million -Dr Chishimba

One of the money launderers , an ally of State House whom United Progressive People (UPP) president Saviuor Chishimba exposed has reportedly fled the country with US $10 million.

“It is with this in mind that we were appalled when State House challenged all who are making corruption allegations to present the evidence. It’s unfathomable for State House to expect us to take evidence to them when the same outspoken officials are the actual suspects of corruption. These are criminals who have become billionaires over night as over 16 million Zambians face economic collapse. Under the PF, family incomes continue to be decimated.

The challenge by State House, two weeks ago, compelled UPP to hold the mother of all anti-corruption news conferences during which various batches of evidence including bank statements were circulated to the press.

Unbelievably, it has now come to our attention that one of the money launderers has since fled the country with US$10 million,” Dr Chishimba disclosed.

He said UPP is investigating how the suspect was let loose even after submitting his full names to investigative wings a few weeks ago.

“Apparently, he got the US$10 million from a deal, which was facilitated by State House, with a promise to pay a bribe of US$2.5 million to some of the most corrupt State House officials,” the UPP leader said.

Dr Chishimba said the suspected money launderer decided to flee immediately after reading the evidence-based exposure of his dealings in the Mast Newspaper.

He said UPP will be announcing the date of the next news conference to give a full account on this and more latest evidence on friends of State House.

“The State House aided suspected money launderers, as can be heard from audios, openly claim to be friends of the President and Amos Chanda. This is a very serious matter and certainly we did not expect Mr. Amos Chanda to respond by stating that “Saviour Chishimba belongs to the sewer” as reported in the press,” he said.

Dr Chishimba said UPP, expects seriousness from public officers when responding to matters of public interest.

He said public funds are being looted by thieves and fraudsters in cahoots with corrupt elements at State House, which is now the center for the award of public contracts and corruption.