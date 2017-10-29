MY SIDE OF THE STORY: I Caught Andrew Red Handed Bonking Another Girl- Says Tabitha

Dear admin,

This is my side of this story, share it with your massive readership:

“I thought I did not owe anyone an explanation but actually I do LOL because it would be very unfair for you guys u were part of our relationship….to just see my Facebook status from being engaged to single and not forgetting the circulating story of my very innocent and broken ex-fiance Andrew.

Now the reason why I broke up with Andrew is basically immaturity. We were long broken up and I was long done with the relationship before the recent incident and I am sure most of my close friends whom I told in confidence can agree with me.

His immaturity and desperation is just on another level…..Here is the story: He found an audio conversation between my old time ex-boyfriend and I saying he was coming to pick me up and we were going out! I am sure most of u have heard it by now. Without asking me anything or talking at all Andrew confronted my ex-boyfriend asking if he is having an affair with me then goes to tell my old ex’s fiance and actually brought her to my home to confront me.

Not only that Andrew goes on social media and starts telling everyone that I cheated on him he’s heart-broken sends almost everyone in his contact list the audio of my conversation.

Here’s my story: I went out with an old ex yes which i actually felt guilty about because I even said so in some messages besides Andrew and I were on separation.

The main reason why Andrew is doing all he’s doing people is because am the one who ended our relationship I told him I don’t want him anymore and gave him back his ring not because of my old ex but because of his behavior and immaturity,the way he handles things is senseless.

If I can tell u that I caught him red handed in bed having sex with someone no one would believe this because I didn’t publicize it, I didn’t send messages to people.

All I did is I forgave him, was there for him, loved him supported him kept him from January of this year till recently with no job and no money but did u hear me say anything on social media whenever he wronged me?

He is liar and very manipulative….All he does is be on whatsApp all day chatting and arguing about rubbish with people asking for airtime and money from people especially girls and arguing about being WhatsApp admin instead of getting a job or something.

As well as lying to people that he stripped me off his ring and he paid my lobola and wedding when he only reached with his uncle na k150 mumbale. And now he’s posting me muma groups that am a whore.

Who is a whore between him and i? And can there be future sure with such a person? There and many more dirty things about him that I can disclose can not disclose.”