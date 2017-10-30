Lusaka Wife Tired of Finger Love Making

A Lusaka based woman has dragged her husband to Chawama local court for failing to make love to her in a normal way and instead opting to use the finger. The woman complained that her husband only tantalized her by whetting her sexual appetite by only ending with finger sex.

Chibemba Chipulu 29 sued her husband Robert Mwiinga 24, of the same locality on allegation that he was denying her sex.

Facts before the court were that the couple married in 2006 and have 3 children together and dowry was partially paid. Chipulu narrated in a fully packed court that her husband denied her of conjugal rights since he had only been stimulating her with his finder for one year.

She said she had told her husband that the finger love making was not satisfying to her but to her amazement, he continued with the unsatisfactory act. Chipulu said she approached her grandparents and told them to talk to her husband but even after talking to him, her husband continued using his fingers.

She said her husband also refused her from shaving him and that she was certain he had a lover.

“I am tired of his finger lovemaking; I brought my husband here so that he could tell me why he continued using his fingers for love making. He should tell me if he is not interested in our marriage anymore,” she said.

In defense Mwinga denied the wife’s statement but admitted that he could not have sex with his wife on a daily basis because his work was tiring. He said he had always had sex with his wife and that was the reason they had 3 children.

Mr Mwinga said he was willing to reconcile with his wife since he loved her and the children they had together.

In passing judgment, magistrate Lewis Mumba granted the couple reconciliation and counseled them to live in harmony.