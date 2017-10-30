Wada Names 28 For Cameroon Clash

National Team coach Wedson Nyirenda has named a 28-member provisional squad for the November 11 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Ndola.

South Africa based Baroka Football Club striker Lewis Macha makes a return to the squad with Sweden based Edward Chilufya also named after having missed out on October 7 clash against Nigeria.

The team enters into residential camp on November 5 in Ndola ahead of the final qualifying match.

Zambia stands second in Group B with seven points while Nigeria edged out the Chipolopolo 1-0 on October 7 to grab the ticket to Russia.

Nyirenda has kept the door open for the supremely talented U-17 star Lameck Banda as he builds on the growing pool of local players that will compete at the African Nations Championship (CHAN)

(GOALKEEPERS)

Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns-RSA), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco FC), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos FC)

(DEFENDERS)

Donashano Malama, Boston Muchindu, Moses Nyondo (all Nkana), Simon Silwimba , Fackson Kapumbu, Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco FC), Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos FC), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Stopilla Sunzu (Arsenal Tula FC – Russia)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Rodrick Kabwe (Ajax Cape town FC – RSA), Kondwani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila, John Chingandu (all Zesco United FC), Emmanuel Banda (Ostende FC – Belgium), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco FC), Fashion Sakala (Spartak Moscow – Russia), Enerst Mbewe (Zanaco FC), Edward Chilufya (Djurgadens FC), Enock Mwepu (Red bull Salzburg FC – Austria)

(STRIKERS)

Patson Daka (Red bull Salzburg FC – Austria), Brian Mwila (Platinum Stars FC – South Africa), Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates FC – RSA), Lameck Banda (Nkwazi FC), Alex N’gonga (Power Dynamos), Lewis Macha (Striker Baroka FC – RSA)