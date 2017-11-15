I Feel Robbed By FNB Zambia

By Dr Simuyemba Moses

I went to your Commercial Branch ATMs to withdraw some money and none of the machine had any cash. Thus I went to the premium banking centre to make an over the counter withdrawal and was told I would need to pay the K150 penalty for an over the counter withdrwawal. I explained that the ATMs had no cash hence my decision to get to thw counter.

The teller told me you had no provision to waive such a fee even if your ATM machines are to blame. She told me to try Eastpark ATM…in a not so polite manner I might add. Efforts to speak to the senior person at the centre yielded the same results. I thus had no choice but to go to Eastpark mall where you ATM had absolutely no cash available – at lunch time! I went back to the Premium banking centre to make the withdrawal over the counter and paid the K150 penalty. Very unhappily.

Other banks like Standard Chartered Zambia waive such fees if their ATMs are faulty or do not have sufficient cash. Please look into this seriously. I feel robbed. I have been happy with your services so far but this has completely dicouraged me to the point of considering closing my account. I am immediately removing all my endorsements of your bank on social media accounts. Do something about this!