I Feel Robbed By FNB Zambia

By Dr Simuyemba Moses
I went to your Commercial Branch ATMs to withdraw some money and none of the machine had any cash. Thus I went to the premium banking centre to make an over the counter withdrawal and was told I would need to pay the K150 penalty for an over the counter withdrwawal. I explained that the ATMs had no cash hence my decision to get to thw counter.
The teller told me you had no provision to waive such a fee even if your ATM machines are to blame. She told me to try Eastpark ATM…in a not so polite manner I might add. Efforts to speak to the senior person at the centre yielded the same results. I thus had no choice but to go to Eastpark mall where you ATM had absolutely no cash available – at lunch time! I went back to the Premium banking centre to make the withdrawal over the counter and paid the K150 penalty. Very unhappily.
Other banks like Standard Chartered Zambia waive such fees if their ATMs are faulty or do not have sufficient cash. Please look into this seriously. I feel robbed. I have been happy with your services so far but this has completely dicouraged me to the point of considering closing my account. I am immediately removing all my endorsements of your bank on social media accounts. Do something about this!
I was once a client of this bank but I left after realization that they were out to make huge profits out of me.
This is not only with FNB! most of the banks are behaving the same way, especially during month ends when people have no choice but part away with penalty fees. This is robbery of the worst case scenario. Can our relevant authorities intervene. There is no sense of shame on the part of the Banks. During month ends you find ATM’S at Banks especially in rural areas with plain papers saying the ATM is out of operation, this is criminal behavior, because Banks understand the implication of this situation on the part of a customer, yet they proudly announce such incompetence.
At year ends chief executives of such thieving Banks shamelessly announce profits made from criminal manipulations enabling them extort money from vulnerable customers, as is the case with Dr simuyemba Moses. This is unethical corporate behavior. If l was sitting on such a board, the MD making such pronouncements from criminal activities, irrespective of profits involved would be fired and ensure customers are repaid their hard earned cash. Corporate integrity is better than immediate profits in the long term.
For real this is not just FNB.had a similar experience with Finance Bank in Livingstone where i found the ATM was not working..i went to withdraw over the counter and what did the cashier tell me,ati u will be charged.i tried explaining the situation and what did she tell me,ati go and try the ATM kat the airport..imagine me going to the airport for my OWN MONEY..
Banks rob customers with impunity, imagine having an atm to dispense 2000 only during monthends only,meanwhile they know customers would need more than that so their move is deliberate so that they deduct more as one makes a number of withdraws. ….its actually a shame. ..coz how much do they make from the K8 per withdraw. ..from say 100000 withdraws. …daylight robbery. …its not right. ..