HH: UPND Will Have A Party Congress Before 2021, Its A Must

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has called for a party congress before the 2021 general elections.

Hichilema, who has been leader of the country’s largest opposition party for 11 years, said during a meeting with professionals and business persons at the party secretariat in Lusaka on Monday evening that a party congress that the UPND needed serious consolidation ahead of the coming general elections.

“Our party needs to hold a general congress before the 2021 general elections, it is a must! There is no way we are going to get to 2021 without holding a congress for our party, we have to follow our party constitution. We need to get our party organised and consolidated at the branch, ward, constituency, district and provincial levels before going to the general congress,” Hichilema said.

“We have to take into account new members of the party who joined and have various skills and competences that we can utilised for the good. New members must be embraced as I mentioned during the card renewal on Sunday and we must all be prepared to work in harmony. We must not harbour ill feelings against each other as the party needs everybody.”

He said there was no ‘new member’ in the UPND as every person who joins has full rights and obligations of the party.

“Remember we are operating under a brutal regime that makes our work very difficult and challenging. There are many people in this country who are looking out to us for good leadership. So as UPND, which is the largest opposition party, we are expected to do more for the good of this country,” Hichilema said.

And Hichilema said having strong party members and officials could help protect the opposition vote.

“Vote protection can only be achieved if we have committed and strong party officials at the grassroots level that are elected into party positions. So these people will be identified during our congress. We don’t want a congress like the last PF convention where voters ended up voting with a show of hands and pangas in their hands. We want a clean and disciplined party at all levels,” said Hichilema.