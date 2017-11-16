ZRA Extends Mandatory Bank TPIN Registration To 31st March 2018

The Zambia Revenue Authority has extended the deadline for application for Tax Payers Identification Numbers from 31st December 2017 to 31st March 2018.

The deadline has been extended in order to allow more eligible people to comply especially those in peri urban and rural areas after considering the current challenges in registering for TPINs.

The aim of the TPIN is to ensure that all people with bank accounts register as required by law, and the Authority devised measures that will make it possible for many people to acquire their TPINs through user friendly and timely processes.

During the extension period, the Authority expects many people to register and aquire TPINs, Commissioner General Kingsly Chanda said in a statement.