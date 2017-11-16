ZRA Extends Mandatory Bank TPIN Registration To 31st March 2018

The Zambia Revenue Authority has extended the deadline for application for Tax Payers Identification Numbers from 31st December 2017 to 31st March 2018.
The deadline has been extended in order to allow more eligible people to comply especially those in peri urban and rural areas after considering the current challenges in registering for TPINs.
The aim of the TPIN is to ensure that all people with bank accounts register as required by law, and the Authority devised measures that will make it possible for many people to acquire their TPINs through user friendly and timely processes.
During the extension period, the Authority expects many people to register and aquire TPINs, Commissioner General Kingsly Chanda said in a statement.
Can you stop your so called COMPLIANCE people harrasing members of the public. These people need to be told to be diplomatic,not each time they see an unregistered vehicle they stop it with those police officers who accompany them coming out as if they are going to fight a war. Imagine a Corolla and an officer tells me No,YOU PAID LESS, a corolla? Shame.
ZRA.You are really hard working.inorder to increase compliance can you please again introduce amnesty for motor vehicles to pay duty those which missed your first amnesty because people were ignorant about it .can you put the amnesty be for 3,,months so that people who have not paid duty can now do so.people have been swindled by scrupulous car dealers by selling them vehicles which they have not paid duty.Amnesty is good and will help raise match needed revenue and compliance.