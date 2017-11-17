BREAKING: General Nursing Council Of Zambia Cancels Exams For Registered Nursing Because Of Leakages

GENERAL NURSING COUNCIL OF ZAMBIA has cancelled the exams for nursing students country wide.

In  a statement made available to Tumfweko, GNCZ announced  the nullification of the November/ December 2017 paper 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 qualifying GNC theory examinations for Registered Nurses(RN) and Pre-Service Registered Nurse Midwives(RNM) which started on Monday 13th November 2017 and scheduled to end on Monday 20th November 2017.
It says the Nufliffication of the said theory examinations has been necessitated by the traces of the examination leakages brought to the attention of the Council(GNCZ)
The nullification of the said examinations affects a total of One thousand seven hundred and ninety-seven(1797) students of which Four Hundred and Sixty-Six(466) are pursuing the old RN Curriculum, One Thousand Two Hundred and Ninety one(1291) are pursuing the new curriculum while  forty(40 are pursuing RNM curriculum.

  Poundist   November 17, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Babacita bwino be nkusa!

  Poundist   November 17, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Babacita bwino ba nkusa!

