I Have Lost Trust In My Wife After She Said ‘Yes’ To Sleep With My Elder Brother

Dear Editor,

Please post for me and hide my ID.

I am a man aged 30 married to a woman of de same age and we have two children together.

I am working but she is not. The problem is that i dont trust her anymore since the time my brother told me that my wife is a prostitute and that she said yes to sleeping with my elder brother. I asked her of this but she refused.

Now the problem is that i dont feel free with her anymore even when she is going out i feel like she is cheating on me and i have no peace of mind anymore plz help me what can i do to find peace in this world? I love my wife so much i am ready to anything possible for her.

This problem has forced me to even start drinking too much bcoz am looking for peace. Please, i need wise counsel am a pure orphan i don’t have an uncle to ask such. Notify me when you post plz.