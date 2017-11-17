SENSING DANGER AFTER FAILED ZIM COUP, MUSEVENI MAKES CHANGES IN ARMY

The Commander in Chief of the armed forces, President Yoweri Museveni has made a number of changes in the army leadership, the Nile Post has learnt.

According to the new reshuffle announced on Wednesday evening, Brig.Stephen Kashure who was the Director in charge of Operations at Operation Wealth Creation has now been appointed as the Deputy Commandant at the Senior Command and Staff College, Kimaka in Jinja district.

Kashure once served as the commandant of Peace Support Operations Training Centre,in Ssingo while at the rank of Colonel and in May he was promoted to the rank of Brigadier.

The new changes within the army have also seen Brig.Chris Bossa who was the commandant for the Senior Command and Staff college in Kimaka appointed as the commandant for the college of Logistics and Engineering whereas Colonel Bob appointed Directing Staff Coordinator at Kimaka. Col. Charles Byaruhanga from Somalia(AMISOM) has been appointed commandant Kaweweeta recruit training school.

Col.Kefa Nangeso has been appointed Director for personnel, whereas Col.Hubert Mbonye from Somalia (AMISOM)has been sent to Nigeria as defence advisor.

The new changes have also seen Col.Paul Eswapu appointed chief of staff rapid deployment capability centre whereas Col. Ceazar Bahwezi from Kimaka has been appointed the Director Records.

The army spokesperson Brig.Richard Karemire confirmed the new changes adding that they take immediate effect.

“It is not something new. It is not the first and last time we have such changes in the army. It is normal after officers successfully completed their tour of duty in the various positions,” Brig.Karemire said.

“As we continue professionalizing the army, we always deploy our officers in different positions to take charge of different missions.”