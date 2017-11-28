His latest novel coincidentally reflects the present events in Zimbabwe. Though published one month before the changes took place, the author describes in his latest novel the story of an ambitious young man who toiled in the copper mines and saved enough money to buy a farm. But only to discover that the land he had bought was in fact under the ownership of a white settler who had bought it cheaply during the colonial days from an illiterate village headman.

The white settler had abandoned the land and returned to Europe, where he later died. After many years his generation returned to Africa and successfully reclaimed the land. Frustrated as he was, the young man decided to join others in the guerrilla warfare which was mainly aimed at regaining land rights from white settlers who seem to have been privileged under colonial rules.

The novel is a summary of a real soap with ingredients of love, murders and humour. Though non-fiction and little fiction in it, it is partly based on the true story in the southern part of Africa. The end was full of confusions and paranoia with the continuing fight in the jungle, not knowing that the war had already ended.

The author, Dr. Blesswell M. Kapika a medical practitioner, was raised up in Mufulira before he left to continue his education at Kamwala Secondary School and the University Of Zambia. He also invented a world-wide selling illuminating lamp “The Floating Bubbles”. He has been living for many years in the Netherlands and has a number of a number of bestsellers under his name. “The Death Of Comrade Catastrophe” has been translated in 23 languages and has become among the bestsellers in Europe. It is obtainable through Amazone and will be soon be available in world bookshops in Zambia.

The Death Of Comrade Catastrophe

Author: Blesswell M. Kapika

Publisher: F en N Books (Authorhouse.nl) – The Netherlands

ISBN: 978949254463