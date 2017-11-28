HH: Lungu Is Scared Of Losing Power But ‘Kuya Bebele’

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has accused President Edgar Lungu of not wanting dialogue “because he’s afraid of losing power”, but has told him that “iwe mudala kuyabebele”.
Meanwhile, a Commonwealth has separately met President Lungu and Hichilema for the dialogue process following disagreements sparked by the disputed August 11 presidential election.
During his meeting with the Commonwealth envoy Ibrahim Gambari, Hichilema placed emphasis on the need for the rule of law in the country while President Lungu, during the meeting held at State House, said the dialogue process was not for the PF or UPND but an initiative that would benefit all Zambians.
However, Hichilema has said he remained committed to the dialogue process but said President Lungu was the one who did not want.
“He is running away from the dialogue process because he knows what is contained therein. Lungu does not care about dialogue. Ask him whether he is ready for dialogue and whether he agrees that our country needs institutional reforms, but I can tell you that he will not answer you and the reason is simple – he does not want dialogue and he does not want institutional reforms because he fears that once that is done, power will completely belong to the people but I just want to open his eyes that power has always belonged to the people and whether he wants or not, iwe mudala kuyabebele,” Hichilema said.
He also said President Lungu must spend enough time in the country than embarking on endless international trips, most of which he said were of no benefit to the country and the Zambians currently battling huge economic problems.
“Early last week, he rushed to Angola as if he even had solutions to the problems in Zimbabwe. The other week, he was in Egypt. On Friday, he was in Harare, and today he will be in Kenya. And we are informed he is likely to undertake another trip just this week. Please Lungu, be bold enough to stay in Zambia and solve the local problems,” Hichilema said.
The Commonwealth has committed to facilitate dialogue between President Lungu and Hichilema after brokering the release of the opposition leader from prison where he was locked up for four months on alleged treason charges for refusing to recognize the former as President of the Republic of Zambia.
And Hichilema has called on Zambians to unite and wipe out dictators in Africa.
“Dictators are embarrassing Africa and also hindering development of various countries. Let us all unite as a people, including those charged with the responsibility of protecting citizens and we must unite and say no to dictatorship,” said Hichilema.
The dictator is HH not Lungu, no elections in UPND for over 10 years. ECL was elected democratically in PF, HH had to hound out non Tonga’s to win elections in UPND, tribalist!
Have you forgotten the beatings of fellow contenders at Mulungushi Rock Of Authority organised by ECL to prevent them from challenging him? Ask Miles Sampa and GBM…… If ECL is not a dictator then I do not know what the term means. As for tribes/tribalism, how many easterners and northerners are in government today versus southerners?…..then someone wakes up from sleep and says HH is a tribalist!!!!! Go and live among the Tonga and you will be amazed at how accommodating of other tribes they are!!!!!
How do you want to be included in Government when you are busy working against it? Unless you are a mad cow with denkete, only then would you have an enemy working with you. Even now, all the Tongas at the Red Brick building are busy leaking info to the greedy HH. Go for the convention and prove democracy in your party.
what is wrong with tongas kanshi? these people seem to be worshipping the so called HH. But what is obtaining on the ground is that PF is the party of the moment and is becoming more popular and strong day in day out, this can be confirmed by the recent bye-elections in which PF scooped 9 out of 12 seats and the indications suggest that the same voting pattern witnessed last year will obtain even in 2021. HH has been saying these words all the time but he has been losing elections. So let this man not cheat you he is a perpetual loser and he will lose again in 2021.
HH is a loser just like his elder brother Odinga.it’s always the same rhetoric from him,but when time comes he loses…kikikikiki.Argue all you want,he will lose in 2021 aswell.