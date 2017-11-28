HH: Lungu Is Scared Of Losing Power But ‘Kuya Bebele’

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has accused President Edgar Lungu of not wanting dialogue “because he’s afraid of losing power”, but has told him that “iwe mudala kuyabebele”.

Meanwhile, a Commonwealth has separately met President Lungu and Hichilema for the dialogue process following disagreements sparked by the disputed August 11 presidential election.

During his meeting with the Commonwealth envoy Ibrahim Gambari, Hichilema placed emphasis on the need for the rule of law in the country while President Lungu, during the meeting held at State House, said the dialogue process was not for the PF or UPND but an initiative that would benefit all Zambians.

However, Hichilema has said he remained committed to the dialogue process but said President Lungu was the one who did not want.

“He is running away from the dialogue process because he knows what is contained therein. Lungu does not care about dialogue. Ask him whether he is ready for dialogue and whether he agrees that our country needs institutional reforms, but I can tell you that he will not answer you and the reason is simple – he does not want dialogue and he does not want institutional reforms because he fears that once that is done, power will completely belong to the people but I just want to open his eyes that power has always belonged to the people and whether he wants or not, iwe mudala kuyabebele,” Hichilema said.

He also said President Lungu must spend enough time in the country than embarking on endless international trips, most of which he said were of no benefit to the country and the Zambians currently battling huge economic problems.

“Early last week, he rushed to Angola as if he even had solutions to the problems in Zimbabwe. The other week, he was in Egypt. On Friday, he was in Harare, and today he will be in Kenya. And we are informed he is likely to undertake another trip just this week. Please Lungu, be bold enough to stay in Zambia and solve the local problems,” Hichilema said.

The Commonwealth has committed to facilitate dialogue between President Lungu and Hichilema after brokering the release of the opposition leader from prison where he was locked up for four months on alleged treason charges for refusing to recognize the former as President of the Republic of Zambia.

And Hichilema has called on Zambians to unite and wipe out dictators in Africa.

“Dictators are embarrassing Africa and also hindering development of various countries. Let us all unite as a people, including those charged with the responsibility of protecting citizens and we must unite and say no to dictatorship,” said Hichilema.