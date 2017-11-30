75% Of Contracts Awarded To Foreign Contractors Due To Inadequate Capacity By Local Contractors

Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela says 75 percent of contracts are awarded to foreign contractors due to inadequate capacity by local contractors.

Speaking during the inauguration of the national council for construction board of directors in Lusaka today, Mr. Chitotela said foreign contractors are awarded contracts as they dominate grade 1 and 2 certificate while local contractors are in grade 3 to 6.

Mr. Chitotela has since implored the newly appointed NCC board of directors to ensure that the local industry grows.

And NCC board chairperson Rosetta Chabala has assured the minister that the board will discharge its duties diligently in order to grow the sector.