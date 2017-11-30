Calls To Remove SG Davies Mwila Are Untimely And Should Not Be Condoned- Max Chongu

Good morning fellow countrymen and women, comrades from the Patriotic Front Party, all protocols observed.

Fellow compatriots with due respect on what basis are those excitedly calling for the removal of our Patriotic Front Party Secretary General Mr. Davies Mwila wish to judge his performance?

PF members ought to understand that the current secretary general cannot be held responsible for weaknesses in some party structures which were voted to office before his appointment.

To me the problem is with some of our party structures which seem to have become perpetual liars feeding our SG with wrong information different to what is on the ground just to protect their positions.

I am aware that the party will have party elections starting on 1st June 2018 which will provide the Patriotic Front Party with an opportunity to elect leaders at all levels who will take the party to greater heights.

Truthfully speaking those calling for his removal are just excited lads with some possible traces of frustrations and disappointments which should not be CONDONED because this is a recipe of confusion and divisions.

Let us bring solutions on the table that will help our party secretary general make the party PF a better party.

One thing I have come to discover is that, the easiest job for anyone to do is criticise without offering solutions which should not be entertained.

The Patriotic Front Party has had the following SG’s since formation.

1.. Comrade Edwin Lifwekelo

2.. Comrade Charles Chimumbwa

3.. Comrade Guy Scott

4.. Comrade Edward Mumbi

5.. Comrade Dr. Chileshe Mulenga

6.. Comrade Wynter Kabimba

7.. Comrade Edgar Chagwa Lungu

8.. Comrade Nickson Chilangwa ( others may disagree )

9.. Comrade Davies Chama

10.. Comrade Davies Mwila.

It is of great importance for those who allege that Hon. Davies Mwila is the weakest SG to tell us what criteria they are using.

Others are even saying that former SG and justice minister wynter kabimba was better.

Its funny how people easily forget were we are coming from.

Kabimba was fired for creating parallel structures.

Comrades like Julius Komaki almost lost their lives for standing up against Kabimba’s arrogance.

The culture of PANGAS ( machetes ) and violence was a common feature with kabimba as SG.

Today someone can stand up and say that Wynter Kabimba was better? What a JOKE!.

Who remembers what happened in Lusaka at the airport roundabout?

Who caused that?

Why is it that the country went into jubilation mode when kabimba was fired?

Anyone who says that is either a stranger to PF and its political history or he is suffering from serious political amnesia to forget so quickly.

Out of 10 provinces, comrade Davies Mwila as SG has toured 8 provinces, district by District, meeting with the structures and assessing the state of the party.

A clear and practical example arising from these tours are the just ended elections the party held in north western province.

The secretary general’s report identified the challenges in the province and recommended for elections for all structures up to the province.

Today we have the new executive that has brought new energy to the party in the province.

We are also waiting for recommendations after his tour of western province.

Fellow compatriots all well meaningful PF members must know that the SG is only as strong as the support we give him.

If we see weaknesses let us identify them and quickly propose solutions.

Let us not act like UPND which only knows how to condemn with impunity but never to provide solutions.

These are purely my own personal views.

MAXWELL CHONGU

PF DIE HARD