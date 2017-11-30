Copperbelt Cholera Outbreak Instills Fear Among Traders

The outbreak of the first cholera case on the Copperbelt has brought fear among traders conducting business on the streets and market areas.
In a random check around Ndola by a Phoenix News Crew has established that most street vendors lack access to clean toilets while Marketeers also lack clean toilet facilities, a situation they say poses a high risk of a cholera outbreak.
Yesterday, Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga disclosed that the province had recorded the first cholera case of a female believed to be from Lusaka and visiting in Ndola.

  1. Chilankalipa   December 1, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Close the border between Lusaka and the Copperbelt.

