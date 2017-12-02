ZRA Smashes Another Organized Fuel Smuggling Syndicate

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has unearthed a fuel smuggling scam at the Chirundu border post where 13 trucks falsely declared their consignment and avoided paying K2.8 million duty.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda says in the latest scam, the importer falsely declared the consignment as Jet A1 fuel, which is duty free, when in fact it was petrol and diesel.

Mr. Sikalinda explains that during intelligence led patrols, the ZRA Elite Anti-Smuggling Squad intercepted the first three trucks on the morning of 17th September 2017, as they were moving into Lusaka.

He says after checking the documents presented by the drivers, the officers discovered that contrary to the declaration of Jet A1 fuel made at Chirundu, the trucks were in fact carrying petrol.

Mr. Sikalinda says this led to a full investigation being commissioned leading to the discovery of 10 other trucks with smuggled petrol and diesel.

Mr. Sikalinda tells QTV News that ZRA investigations have so far revealed that the misclassification of Petrol as Jet A1 fuel was meant to facilitate smuggling of the consignment contrary to section 149 of the Customs and Excise Act CAP 322 of the laws of Zambia.