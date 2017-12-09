I Am Getting Sexually Attracted Towards My Boss. Is It True Love Or A Career Move?

Question: I am a 26-year-old woman working in a software company. My boss, who is in his mid-thirties, is a very attractive man. He is also a kind and generous man who does not mind helping his juniors when they are in problems. On days when he skips office, I become very restless and can hardly concentrate on my work. When he is office, it seems the world is a beautiful place!

I am getting sexually attracted to him and would not mind sleeping with him. It seems he likes me too. Plus, I have this idea in the back of my mind that life in office will become easier if I have an affair with him. While on one side, I love him for being such a good person, on the other hand his charisma and powerful presence in office turns me on sexually.

I am confused whether it is true love or I am interested in him because of professional gains?

-By Anonymous