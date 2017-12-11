I Am A Guy, And I Get Sexually Attracted To Other Men. Am I Gay?

Question : I am a 19-year-old guy and I am really confused. A few months back, I met a man in his mid-twenties at my cousin’s party. I don’t know how to put this but I could not stop thinking about him. I had even looked him up in social media and I am contemplating whether to send him a friendship request on Facebook or not.
This might sound a bit weird, but I find him sexually attractive and this is not the first time that a good-looking man caught my attention. I have many friends from the opposite sex, but they do not excite me as boys do. I have had a girlfriend too, but we broke up due to emotional incompatibility. I am in a dilemma. Does this mean I am gay?— By Anonymous
See a pastor something is trying to posses you God never created men to be atrracted to men…
No it doesn’t mean you’re gay, it means you’re sick!
kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk!!!!!!
ur gay mate
yes you are mate.