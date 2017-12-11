I Am A Guy, And I Get Sexually Attracted To Other Men. Am I Gay?

By on 5 Comments

I Am A Guy, And I Get Sexually Attracted To Other Men. Am I Gay?

Question : I am a 19-year-old guy and I am really confused. A few months back, I met a man in his mid-twenties at my cousin’s party. I don’t know how to put this but I could not stop thinking about him. I had even looked him up in social media and I am contemplating whether to send him a friendship request on Facebook or not.
This might sound a bit weird, but I find him sexually attractive and this is not the first time that a good-looking man caught my attention. I have many friends from the opposite sex, but they do not excite me as boys do. I have had a girlfriend too, but we broke up due to emotional incompatibility. I am in a dilemma. Does this mean I am gay?— By Anonymous

I Am A Guy, And I Get Sexually Attracted To Other Men. Am I Gay? added by on
View all posts by Editor01 →

5 Responses to "I Am A Guy, And I Get Sexually Attracted To Other Men. Am I Gay?"

  1. KASOTE SILAVWE   December 11, 2017 at 10:31 am

    See a pastor something is trying to posses you God never created men to be atrracted to men…

    Reply
  2. The eye   December 11, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    No it doesn’t mean you’re gay, it means you’re sick!

    Reply
  3. Raphael   December 11, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk!!!!!!

    Reply
  4. Big shaquellie;ior   December 12, 2017 at 6:13 am

    ur gay mate

    Reply
  5. VM   December 14, 2017 at 10:27 am

    yes you are mate.

    Reply

Leave a Reply