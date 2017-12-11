I Am A Guy, And I Get Sexually Attracted To Other Men. Am I Gay?

Question : I am a 19-year-old guy and I am really confused. A few months back, I met a man in his mid-twenties at my cousin’s party. I don’t know how to put this but I could not stop thinking about him. I had even looked him up in social media and I am contemplating whether to send him a friendship request on Facebook or not.

This might sound a bit weird, but I find him sexually attractive and this is not the first time that a good-looking man caught my attention. I have many friends from the opposite sex, but they do not excite me as boys do. I have had a girlfriend too, but we broke up due to emotional incompatibility. I am in a dilemma. Does this mean I am gay?— By Anonymous