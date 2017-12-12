PF Gives Pilato 48 to Retract His “Koswe Muponto” Song

PILATO’S SONG INSULTING AND HIGHLY PROVOCATIVE

Kabwe, Central Province 12th December 2017 – The recently song released by Pilato is insulting, provocative, degrading and outside the province of one’s entitlement to freedom of expression. We vehemently disagree with the offensive lyrics as they are designed to insult and demean. While we do not expect Pilato to like President Edgar Lungu or any other leader, no one should promote vile-charged social commentary intended to drag the rest of society to low-time sewer politics.

We therefore call on members of the public, including the Church to condemn such contaminated social commentary aimed at insulting and ridiculing leaders. While we believe in freedom of expression, we shall not condone abuse of that freedom to insult innocent citizens, including our leaders.

Patriotic Front youths therefore gives Pilato a 48-hour ultimatum to withdraw his track. We shall not sit back and have him insult our President at will in the name of freedom of expression. We have no problems with anyone holding the President and his administration accountable, but we have serious issues with those who wish to take it upon themselves to insult the President and his Government. They should be ready to swallow what they have decided to chew.

Signed by:

Moses Chilando

Central Province Youth Chairperson – PF