Open Letter To President Lungu: I Never Chose To Be Poor, It Seems My Govt Wants To Kill Me

Dear Mr President,

I greet you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. I hope this letter finds you happy and in good health. My president I want to convey this letter to you because I believe you were once in this situation before God elevated you to that position.

You are someone who understand what it means to go and seat before a lecturer with an empty stomach. You understand what it means to have a family which can only offer you prayer before leaving home for school without giving you any money.

We were born out of men and women who sacrificed to make Zambia the way it is today. Because they fought hard, sir today you have an opportunity to preside over the affairs of Zambia as a sovereign state.

Our parents woke up early in the morning last August 11, 2016 to renew your mandate because they believed you were still the right man to hold the highest office of our land.

Students from CBU lodged a protest simply because they couldn’t continue to study on a empty stomachs. They love education and are ready to contribute to the developement of our great nation. But how would armed police offices brutalize and fight the defenceless students to the core who where simply sending a message to you and your government that they couldn’t continue attending lectures and studying without food.

My president you the commander in chief of all armed forces of our land and for that, we don’t expect you to be silent when our police officers are used to do that which they are not suppose to do. Here is where we need to see that you have the heart for the students by coming to our aid.

We are not paid by your political opponents as your people claim while misleading you. Sir, I can assure you that if your government pay what is due to us on time, nothing like that would happen. Whenever dialogue fails to give birth to desired results we are compelled to protest as this seem to be the language you understand better. However, note that it is not in us to keep playing such dirty games with our men and women in uniform because we respect their work and the role they play in our society.

Therefore, I am writing to you sir that take plight in our issues and make your ministers do the right thing. You are a very good leader and people love your humility. But people surrounding you are making you to look like a failure.

Concerned student.