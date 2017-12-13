Wada: We Have What It Takes for CHAN

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Wedson Nyirenda says Zambia has what it takes to deliver at the forthcoming 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

And Nyirenda has summoned 30 players to commence preparations for the tournament, including handing a debut call-up to National Assembly striker Gamphani Lungu, whose 18 goals helped his side bounce back to the Super League. Speaking after the team had its first training session at Lusaka’s Sunset Stadium, Nyirenda said fans were expecting a lot from the side.

“The nation expects a lot from the boys. This season the Zambians are used to seeing the graph going up. If they [players] are coming here and start dropping the graph, it will be so bad for them. Everyone can now see that our game is headed in the right direction. All we need is to start getting the trophies,” he said.

“We have what it takes to get what we need. This CHAN team is the foundation of the senior national team. Every good national team must have a foundation which is based locally.”

He also said that he was anticipating international invitations owing to the good run the team had this season.

“Because of the good run that we have had this season, I think we will be having more of high profile invitation games especially those that are at the World Cup, the European countries and other South American countries,” said Nyirenda.

Zambia is in Group B alongside Ivory Coast, Namibia and Uganda.

The CHAN will run from January 13 to February 4.

FULL LIST

GOALKEEPERS:

Moses Mapulanga (Nkana FC), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco FC), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos FC), Kenny Mumba (Red Arrows)

DEFENDERS:

Solomon Sakala (Napsa Stars FC), Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (both Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos), John Mwengani (Nkana), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Jimmy Nakena (Nchanga Rangers)

MIDFIELDERS:

Donashano Malama (Nkana), Kondwani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila, John Chingandu (all Zesco United), Larry Bwalya, Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Augustine Mulenga, Ernest Mbewe (both Zanaco), Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes), Bwalya Kasonde (Nchanga Rangers)

STRIKERS:

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes), Gamphani Lungu (National Assembly), Alex N’gonga, Martin Phiri (both Power Dynamos), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows)