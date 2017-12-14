Jessie’s Meritous Performance Award, Cheers Mentor

ZAMBIAN Media ‘Magnet’ and Communication Philanthropist Derrick Sinjela has paid special tribute to Kwacha Celebrity Newspaper Photo-Journalist Jessie Zimba for being awarded a certificate of meritorious performance after graduating with very high grades at Copperstone University.



Comrade Sinjela, a former Times of Zambia, Guardian Weekly, Weekly Angel, Danish Magazine edited by late Begina Dalgas and Monitor Newspaper said it is good that Jessie graduated with flying colors, where she came first in the diploma in Journalism and Public Relations course, thus breaking the male dominance.

Comrade Sinjela, who founded ‘The Rainbow Newspaper on Monday 25 June 2007 described Jessie, a Zambia Developmental Media Alliance(ZADEMA) member as a ‘Media Glass Ceiling Breaker’. “Jessie is a very good Journalist, capable of excelling beyond Zambia,” said Sinjela.

The venerated print media Photo-Journalist said every one wishing to practice in main steam media must consider going to school to acquire the education document because Journalism is a profession.

He was speaking this in an interview with Kitwe Times.

“Jessie has done Kwacha Celebrity Newspaper, ZADEMA and most importantly her family proud after being awarded with a certificate of meritorious performance. This is a very big achievement for the young lady. This did not come as a surprise to some of us who know her workrate,” Sinjela said.