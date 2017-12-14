Lubinda: It Is Possible To Hold Referendum Before 2021

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says it is possible to hold another referendum on the bill of rights before 2021 provided resources are available.

Mr. Lubinda says he is aware that various stakeholders are calling on government to hold a referendum before 2021, but that government has no money at the moment.

And Mr. Lubinda says the Constitution is talkative the main reason why it is irresponsive.

He says it is for this reason that his Ministry has been calling on Members of the public and various stakeholders to make proposals and submissions on the indentified lacunas in the constitution.

Speaking in Lusaka during the basic constitution law and constitutionalism training workshop for Civil Society Organisations, Mr. Lubinda says reviewing of lacunas in the Constitution is necessary considering the lessons the country has learnt since the enactment of the constitution amendment Act number 2 of 2016.

Mr. Lubinda adds that the call on the general public to come forward to make suggestions on how to perfect the constitution is an example of the highest level of democracy exhibited by President Edgar Lungu.

He notes the need to strengthen some provisions that would contribute to accountability, transparency and the improvement of good governance in the country.

Mr. Lubinda has since expressed hope that the training will among other issues tackle the ways in which the enhanced bill of rights can be addressed after failing to reach the threshold of the referendum.

Speaking at the same event, Civil Society Constitutional Agenda (CiSCA) Chairperson Bishop John Mambo has maintained that the best way to address the lacunas in the constitution is through a constituent assembly.

And Zambia Council for Social Development Executive Director Lewis Mwape is hopeful that the training will translate into well processed submissions that have a higher likelihood of acceptability by lawmakers as well.