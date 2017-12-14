Pilato Must Be Tamed For Defaming Pres. Lungu-Zambian DNA

December 13, 2017

Zambian DNA condemns in the strongest terms some clique of proud and arrogant opposition politicians and their allies who have taken turns to disrespect President Edgar Lungu by pouring scorn, ridicule as well as peddling falsehood against him.

These opposition political party leaders have joined forces with civil society organizations, media outlets hostile to President Lungu, and the musician Chama Fumba, alias Pilato, whose new song defames the Head of State in a veiled reference to him,

Pilato’s latest defamatory song is the second after the ‘A Lungu Anabwela[‘ which was also not only demeaning the President ,malicious, understood to mean that he (Lungu) was not fit to be Head of State, but also tarnished his reputation.

This clique of uncouth politicians’ and the said Pilato’s tantrums on President Lungu should be tamed to avoid eroding further society’s moral fibre.

It is also abundantly clear that the opposition political party leaders who are busy maligning and insulting the Head of State are not fit to lead this country and should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

Opposition politicians should realize that Pilato’s disrespect for President Lungu stems from their ceaseless provocative and inflammatory statements targeted at the Head of State.

However, we counsel the said politicians to learn to respect the Office of the President, and the person who occupies it also deserves respect from all right-thinking Zambians.

Opposition political party leaders and their allies are wrong to hide in the freedom of expression and the media with intent to disrespect others.

President Lungu is not only a President of a country, father, but also a Head of State, who deserves respect from every Zambian.

We urge all right-thinking Zambians to condemn in the strongest terms the behavior of the said opposition politicians and their allies, as it is tantamount to perversion of morality.

As for the misguided and rude Pilato, we counsel him in a Kiikaonde proverb: “Fuuka Fuuka waja twabakulu, talala waja mo kubuula (You gain by being humble and not proud).

Indeed, respect is both a virtue and a value that we should inculcate and thrive to practice in our Christian Nation.

Issued by:

ZAMBIAN DNA SPOKES PERSON

SPUKI MULEMWA