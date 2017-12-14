Renard Sued For Not Paying Rent

Valis Properties, owners of Falls Way Apartments in Lusaka, have sued former national team coach Hervé Renard and his assistant Patrice Beaumelle for non-payment of rentals amounting to K742, 512 ($74,200).

The firm has also sued the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development through Attorney General Likando Kalaluka.

According to a statement of claim filed in the High Court, Valis Properties contends that it entered into an agreement with the defendants to provide accommodation services to the two coaches at a monthly rate of K35, 750 ($3,575) each.