There Is Nothing More Sweeter Than a Beautiful Woman with Brains

Ladies – Don’t be lied to. Gone are the days when a lady could bank on her bums,breasts,hips & lips & think she will have her dream man come & marry her & change her life overnight.

Seriously, not now – No matter how cute you are with all the body parts in the right places in their right sizes,men are now looking for a partner & not a dependent. Work on yourself.

Start to package yourselves well with a career before you think of settling down in marriage. Times have changed. We need Literate/Educated wives & mothers with some defined career paths so that they’re able to compliment the work their men do for their families. Men are not looking for glorified maids,they are looking for a partner & a companion.

Ladies – If you want to have the love & respect you need from a man,build a career,start a business & don’t let marriage be your life’s ultimate goal unless you want to end up miserable.