PF Planning an Attack On NDC Members In Mufulira

The opposition NDC in Mufulira on the copper belt has unearthed a plot in which member’s of the Patriotic Front (PF) are planning to launch attacks on members of the NDC.

Under the well orchestrated scheme, the Pf members through its selected youth wing plan to mime, threaten and beat up NDC members.

The NDC has been alerted of this scheme by a senior member of the Pf who attended the inaugural planning meeting held on Tuesday in Mufulira and attended by a known senior Pf provincial official.

The NDC in Mufulira, has since reported this matter to the police and we are planning to report this matter to the police provincial command this Friday.

It is uncalled for that in a democracy, civilised political groupings can scheme to kill their own brothers and sisters purely on partisan lines.

We are reliably informed that the Pf is resorting to these acts if violence purely because the governing party has lost grip in Mufulira.

We urge this régime to come out clearly on this matter.

Should any of our members in Mufulira be injured, the Pf will not be spared.

To the police, we urge you to be professional and impartial over this matter.

The plan to mime and attack our members in Mufulira has not come as a coincidence.

A week ago Steven kainga the Pf copperbelt chairman was in the media saying NDC will not be allowed to maneuver and conduct its businesses in the region.

Police should thus not take lightly sentiments from kainga.

Kainga should be probed and questioned over his remarks.

Zambia should not be turned into a blood bath.

To all peace loving Zambians, let’s condemn this act of cowardice by this regime.

If president Lungu loves Zambia, he should step his foot down and condemn this mischievous plot.

Chipoka Mulenga

NDC copperbelt chairman