Tip off/Send story

PF.deligates if you fail to deliver GBM for president party it wil be like MMD.
WITHOUT NO DOUBT,I THEREFORE DISCIOSE THAT UPND LEADER MR HICHILEMA HAKAINDE WILL BE THE CURRENT PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLI OF ZAMBIA.
GAME,PEP,PICK (N) PAY,SHOPRITE ARE THE LEADING SHOPPING CHAIN STORES IN ZAMBIA AND THERE SERVICES VERY GOOD ,BUT THEY SHOULD EMBARK ON ONLINE SHOPPING
SACCORD’s organogram
Executive Director-Tonga
Information Officer-Tonga
Programmes Manager-Tonga
Programme officer-Half Tonga
It this not tribalism? Boniface should shut up and admit that the tonga;s vote on tribal grounds and not merits.
Those that are tolking about election ………………..hh
Dear editor, i wish to express my disappointment on what is happening in the company called Kilobo transport . This company is a transporting company and it is using its workers for nothing,no salaries, this is their eighth month they have not been paid anything. Now what is surprising is that the owner is the aspiring candidate for UPND solwezi central Stafford Mulusa, who is expected to show leadership in every Angeles of his actions. They told the drivers that the company has no money, that it has informed them not to be complaining or else they will be fired one by one. The matter was reported to the Labour in kabwe days ago but no action they only said go and bring him. Surely can we bring a director to the office? Please ba government assist us to get our money. This man he is said to be the aspiring candidate for UPND solwezi central how can we vote for conmen like him
Driver’s are not being represented in big companies. They are being treated like dogs by their bosses.Two weeks ago,a few drivers from South gate were complaining about the unfair treatment of their fellow work by their boss. News reached their Boss who organized his police from emmasdale police station all the way to the border to arrest them. Surely what crime did they commit and why use police from Lusaka and not kazungula.
Ba Tumfweko unfweniko ilyashi ili. Ababonfi ba Zambezi Airlines bali wina umulandu walupiya bashafolele lintu yali ilechita operate Airline. Papita imwenshi four(4) apo bawinina amulandu tabalati babalipile kuli ba Jangulo naba Partner wabo.
Elyo nga twalolekesha, aba ebene ba Niyombo investments iyo company iilechita supply fertilizer Ku FRA. Bushe kwena ababomba muma Airlines finshi Government ishaba poselako amano? Zambia Airways nayo tayabalipila, Zambian Airways nayo lumolwine. Bushe Bakateka Teti Babafwe ababantu ngafilya bayafwa bashi Maini?
Tuli bena Zambia bonse.
editor we wish to express our disappointment on what Jennipher Chishimba Banda PEO Central Province has been doing in short her behaviour. prostitution, husbands of her juniors, teachers for that matter is it in order Ministry of Education please help us together with her daughter Enala Banda. she sends enala to go and beg money from her boyfriends even Tisa Banda also cosmas keeps xapting them utuma k500.00 notuma K600.00 and with Tisa its an embarrassment she is married and her mother’s boyfriend keeps sending her money and its like the husband doesn’t even know what she is been doing with her mother. A widow and as old as she is please leave teachers’ husbands alone. mwebantumwe is that what it means to be a widow
awe Jennipher ubu ule bwakwe mwandi takaleke akotelamofye thats why ka kasonde kapulile ifumo because she invites boyfriends while children are there in her house elo nga nika Enala takakwata nensoni ka muma night clubs
problem yakwa Jennipher Chishimba Banda PEO Central Province acita nga balemutomba elo ka Tisa naka Enala batufolesha ama K500.00 kuma boyfriends bakwe katwishi utubana ngaetuba ama Guards pa door ngabalemutomba shame mothers of today wemukote sure wakotelamofye mubuule
I am concerned with the growing number of women out there who are bent on trying to destroy their fellow women’s marriages. It’s not only the single women that we as married women now have to worry about but even other married women. This senior economist at Bank of Zambia is one such woman. She has been sending pictures and videos of herself to my husband. What do I do to such a woman? She is separated from her husband and it seems she wants to have mine now. The one thing she seems to not concern herself about is if I were to leak all these pictures and videos of her what would happen to her children? I can’t entirely blame her though cause even our husbands are now bent on behaving like animals with no moral capacity. What prompts these people to go out and make porn graphic videos of themselves?
A supervisor at a vet clinic in ndola bans her subjects from reporting at the office but to their camps everyday’ when they are not even given money for fuel. She also have a camp but she doesn’t even go there. Is this a normal thing to do? Sonya epo wabomba…..!
Zesco casuals blinded by grammar as they will now be called workmen. After the ban of casualisation by government months ago zesco has finally started giving it’s casual workers one year contracts which comes with the same basic salary of 600 Kwacha, a 3000 kwacha funeral grant and a change of name from casual to workman.
Jennipher chishimba banda bushe kanshi ubuulu bobe bwaba shani together with your daughters especially ka Enala Banda yesterday she appeared on TV 1 SPORTS everyone shouted that umwana we uule and we hear you have now started collaborating with Debora of Teaching Service Commission who has been furnishing u with information concerning what is happening at Teaching Service Commission Min of Education plz work on this lady achilamo ukulala na baume bama juniors bakwa as old as she is being a widow she should just respected her self nga ena pafukunya shani abanankwe ama widows balashipikisha
Ba Jennipher chishimba Banda mwasebana pafula tekeniko amatako panshi madam honestly you are a woman you are not a man you mean you can’t stay without sex even your neighbors in Nkruma are aware that aba banakashi baba kwati tebakulu but ninshi balikwata nabeshikulu she is fond of sleeping with young men even ka Driver kapa mulungushi nako nika boy friend kabo ala prostitution yalikwata age limit shilako Enala kabili walimusambilisha kale through ukumutuma mukulomba impiya kuma boy friends yobe nga niku Congress takatusha kaposa nensoni ngabakamona bonse bala ishinisha ati kaisa a u still training her?
yes ba Jennipher you should also stop sending stupid photos to men as old as u a sending photo ayabanakashi ifyo bafwile ukucita pakulala nabaume
Ba Jennipher nanomba chilelila u remember how u used to leave your late husband when he was sick mwaya mukucilisha nga akamwangashi mwalileka I know its a miracle imwe ukuleka akamwangashi
Really Jennipher you are still using bottom power as old as u a with grandchildren
Kitwe Central hospital bought an electronic x-ray 18 months ago and our sincere concern is that why is the machine not installed? This is because the old one is failing to provide the expected service due to numerous challanges. Can the hpspital management or the moh explain why such an expensive and important machine is lying idle at the hospital while patients are queing for weeks to have an x-ray and in some cases opt to go to the private clinics hence spending the little money patients have for the service govt must provide. Kindly update us.
Investigate storry of an ICT teacher at Lulamba primary school in kiwe who defiled a grade 8 of the same school during classes he locked her up in his office this happened on monday this week by the time police from riverside got there he had run away and is still on the run he resides in Kawama township in kitwe he is a father of twins
GRADE 9 MARKING SCRIPTS MONEY FROM ECZ. PLEASE HIDE MY ID
THE 2016 ECZ MARKING MONEY UP TO NOW HAS NOT BEEN RECEIVED ONLY AT CHILILABOMBWE SECONDARY SCHOOL MARKERS. THE ESO GENERAL ADDRESSED US IN THE 2017 MARKING THAT THE MONEY WAS READY BUT UP TO NOW NOTHING. CAN PLEASE ECZ INVESTIGATE THIS IS SERIOUS ONLY CHILILABOMBWE HAS NOT BEEN PAID.